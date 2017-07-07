Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game after undergoing a heart procedure, reports Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the American League team, and will be assisted by the Indians coaching staff and Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash.

Francona underwent a catheter ablation to address an irregular heartbeat and is expected to join the the team after the All-Star break.

Francona, 58, had been undergoing tests at the Cleveland Clinic to figure out why he has had bouts of lightheadedness and an increased heart rate over the past month.

He has been in the hospital since Tuesday and did not manage Wednesday or Thursday's games against the San Diego Padres.

The Indians say that Francona should be discharged from the hospital in the next day or two.

Francona was forced to leave a game on June 26 game against the Texas Rangers after feeling dizzy and experiencing a fast heart rate, also experienced similar symptoms during a June 13 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.