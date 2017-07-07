MLB

Indians' Terry Francona won't manage AL All-Stars after heart procedure

0:41 | MLB
Indians' Terry Francona won't manage AL All-Stars after heart procedure
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game after undergoing a heart procedure, reports Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the American League team, and will be assisted by the Indians coaching staff and Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash.

Francona underwent a catheter ablation to address an irregular heartbeat and is expected to join the the team after the All-Star break.

Francona, 58, had been undergoing tests at the Cleveland Clinic to figure out why he has had bouts of lightheadedness and an increased heart rate over the past month.

He has been in the hospital since Tuesday and did not manage Wednesday or Thursday's games against the San Diego Padres.

The Indians say that Francona should be discharged from the hospital in the next day or two.

Francona was forced to leave a game on June 26 game against the Texas Rangers after feeling dizzy and experiencing a fast heart rate, also experienced similar symptoms during a June 13 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters