Mitch Moreland hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to give the Red Sox a 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Mitch Moreland hits the second walk-off home run in the last three games for the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/GP6TLpzUOQ — SI MLB (@si_mlb) August 5, 2017

It's Boston's tenth extra-inning win of the season and second walk-off win in three games. The Red Sox have won four straight and improve to 10-3 in extra-inning games.

In the top of the tenth, Chicago's Yoan Moncada (who was the Red Sox's top prospect before he was traded in the Chris Sale deal) was thrown out at third trying to advance on a grounder. Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree then picked off Nicky Delmonico for the inning's second out.

In the bottom half of the inning, Andrew Benintendi flew out to center before Eduardo Nunez flew out to right. That's when Moreland, who entered the game as a defensive substitution, went the other way to give the Red Sox the victory.

The Red Sox now lead the Yankees by three games in the AL East.