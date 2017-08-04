MLB

WATCH: Red Sox's Mitch Moreland Hits Walk-Off Homer vs. White Sox

Daniel Rapaport
40 minutes ago

Mitch Moreland hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to give the Red Sox a 3-2 win over the White Sox. 

It's Boston's tenth extra-inning win of the season and second walk-off win in three games. The Red Sox have won four straight and improve to 10-3 in extra-inning games. 

In the top of the tenth, Chicago's Yoan Moncada (who was the Red Sox's top prospect before he was traded in the Chris Sale deal) was thrown out at third trying to advance on a grounder. Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree then picked off Nicky Delmonico for the inning's second out. 

MLB
Who Won the Biggest Trade Deadline Deals of the Past 10 Years?

In the bottom half of the inning, Andrew Benintendi flew out to center before Eduardo Nunez flew out to right. That's when Moreland, who entered the game as a defensive substitution, went the other way to give the Red Sox the victory. 

The Red Sox now lead the Yankees by three games in the AL East. 

