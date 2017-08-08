WATCH: White Sox's Adam Engel Robs Homer with Acrobatic Catch
Adam Engel is not having a very good season at the plate. He hit .153 in July and is faring even worse (.071) in August, but he did something incredible on Thursday night.
Has anyone ever seen Adam Engel and Spider-Man in the same room? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hk1yfJpeIw— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 9, 2017
Engel's grab is one of the best catches of the season, but he has some serious competition.
AUSTIN. JACKSON. pic.twitter.com/2NRGHbQ5Qn— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 2, 2017
Yes, @JackieBradleyJr did THIS. https://t.co/xdwnaoHA41 pic.twitter.com/1SQI5nAlhs— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2017
This is why we love baseball—you never know when a struggling centerfielder on a struggling team will make an amazing grab.