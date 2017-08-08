Ten Years After No. 756, Opinions on Barry Bonds Have Completely Shifted

Adam Engel is not having a very good season at the plate. He hit .153 in July and is faring even worse (.071) in August, but he did something incredible on Thursday night.

Has anyone ever seen Adam Engel and Spider-Man in the same room? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hk1yfJpeIw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 9, 2017

Engel's grab is one of the best catches of the season, but he has some serious competition.

This is why we love baseball—you never know when a struggling centerfielder on a struggling team will make an amazing grab.