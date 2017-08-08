MLB

WATCH: White Sox's Adam Engel Robs Homer with Acrobatic Catch

3:09 | MLB
Ten Years After No. 756, Opinions on Barry Bonds Have Completely Shifted
Daniel Rapaport
14 minutes ago

Adam Engel is not having a very good season at the plate. He hit .153 in July and is faring even worse (.071) in August, but he did something incredible on Thursday night. 

Engel's grab is one of the best catches of the season, but he has some serious competition. 

This is why we love baseball—you never know when a struggling centerfielder on a struggling team will make an amazing grab. 

