Which Current Major Leaguers Have the Best Chance to Break Barry Bonds' Home Run Record?

To say Giancarlo Stanton is on fire is like saying Giancarlo Stanton is large—it's a criminal understatement.

Stanton crushed this 438-foot, three-run bomb off poor Nationals pitcher A.J. Cole to extend his league-leading total to 38.

🚨CAREER HIGH🚨



Stanton blasts his 38th of the season, a new career high. He's hit 5 HR in his last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/QeWnwq1Wuy — Patrick Pinak (@pinakk12) August 9, 2017

Look at the height on that shot, and look at how dejected Cole looks as soon as hears the crack of the bat. He knows that ball's a goner.

It's Stanton's fifth homer in as many games, and his 38th is a new career high for homers in a season. Something tells me he'll hit a few more before the year's over.