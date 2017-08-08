MLB

Watch: Stanton Hits 438-Foot Shot for 38th Homer of Season

1:01 | MLB
Which Current Major Leaguers Have the Best Chance to Break Barry Bonds' Home Run Record?
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

To say Giancarlo Stanton is on fire is like saying Giancarlo Stanton is large—it's a criminal understatement. 

Stanton crushed this 438-foot, three-run bomb off poor Nationals pitcher A.J. Cole to extend his league-leading total to 38.

Look at the height on that shot, and look at how dejected Cole looks as soon as hears the crack of the bat. He knows that ball's a goner. 

It's Stanton's fifth homer in as many games, and his 38th is a new career high for homers in a season. Something tells me he'll hit a few more before the year's over. 

