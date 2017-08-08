MLB

Report: Umpire Joe West Suspended Three Games for Calling Adrian Beltre Biggest Complainer

0:41 | MLB
Adrian Beltre Ejected For Moving On-Deck Circle
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Umpire Joe West has been suspended three games for telling USA Today that Adrian Beltre is the league's biggest complainer, according to Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin. 

West, who has worked the third most games in league history including five World Series, made the comment in a wide-ranging interview that was published on June 20. In the piece, West gives his views on how the game has changed, the best pitchers and hitters he's ever seen and much more. 

When asked about who the biggest complainer he's dealt with is, West said the following:

MLB
Nolan Arenado's Magic, Adrian Beltre's Hijinks Anchor July's Fun Report

“It’s got to be Adrian Beltre. Every pitch you call that’s a strike, he says, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!’ I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, “that ball is outside.’

“I told him, ‘You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink.’’

It is unclear whether the league waited to enact the suspension or if it was given shortly after the interview and West was appealing until now. 

Beltre, who recorded his 3,000th hit on July 30, was recently the subject of one of the weirder ejections you'll ever see. On July 27, he was thrown out by Gerry Davis for moving the on-deck circle closer to him. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters