Umpire Joe West has been suspended three games for telling USA Today that Adrian Beltre is the league's biggest complainer, according to Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

West, who has worked the third most games in league history including five World Series, made the comment in a wide-ranging interview that was published on June 20. In the piece, West gives his views on how the game has changed, the best pitchers and hitters he's ever seen and much more.

When asked about who the biggest complainer he's dealt with is, West said the following:

“It’s got to be Adrian Beltre. Every pitch you call that’s a strike, he says, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!’ I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, “that ball is outside.’

“I told him, ‘You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink.’’

It is unclear whether the league waited to enact the suspension or if it was given shortly after the interview and West was appealing until now.

Beltre, who recorded his 3,000th hit on July 30, was recently the subject of one of the weirder ejections you'll ever see. On July 27, he was thrown out by Gerry Davis for moving the on-deck circle closer to him.