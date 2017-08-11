The Yankees were attempting to get outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets. Instead he ended up being traded to Cleveland.

After that, the two rivals decided to see who could be the most petty and passive aggressive about the situation.

Reports started to come out that the Yankees had made a better offer than Cleveland.

Source: #Yankees offered multiple prospects and to take on soe of Bruce $, thought deal was possible, #Mets went another way — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2017

the yankees were in on jay bruce, but sources say they wanted mets to pay some of the $ remaining. indians will pay rest of $. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 10, 2017

Jay Bruce is heading to #Indians in a trade. The #Yankees were also involved in Bruce trade talks before #Mets dealt him to Cleveland. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) August 10, 2017

Yankees did indeed offer multiple prospects for Jay Bruce. Mets chose to deal with Cleveland instead. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) August 10, 2017

Then the Mets opinions on the situation started to come out.

A Mets official on the Bruce to the Yankees talks: "If they would give us something of [bleeping] value, maybe we would make a deal." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 10, 2017

Also, the Mets evidently were not happy that the Yankees, with their $200 M-plus payroll, wouldn't absorb all of Bruce's salary. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 10, 2017

Another Mets offficial: "When we were looking for players last year, the Yankees weren't exactly rushing to return our calls." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 10, 2017

As others have said, the Mets had a deal with the Yankees killed on July 31 for Neil Walker because of medicals. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 10, 2017

Mets believe that the Yankees killed the Walker deal once they acquired Sonny Gray and used Walker's medicals as a back-out tactic. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 10, 2017

These two teams will get a chance to work out their problems when the face off four times next week. The Yankees host the first two games and the Mets will host the last two.

With the front offices not getting along, it could add some intensity to the rivalry. It seems unlikely that any trades will be happening between these two though.