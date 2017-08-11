MLB

Yankees, Mets Take Shots At Each Other Over Missed Trade Opportunities

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The Yankees were attempting to get outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mets. Instead he ended up being traded to Cleveland.

After that, the two rivals decided to see who could be the most petty and passive aggressive about the situation.

Reports started to come out that the Yankees had made a better offer than Cleveland.

Then the Mets opinions on the situation started to come out.

These two teams will get a chance to work out their problems when the face off four times next week. The Yankees host the first two games and the Mets will host the last two.

With the front offices not getting along, it could add some intensity to the rivalry. It seems unlikely that any trades will be happening between these two though.

