MLB

Aaron Judge Breaks MLB Record By Striking Out in 33rd Consecutive Game

0:56 | MLB
Why MLB Is on The Verge of Another Strikeout Record
Dan Gartland
Wednesday August 16th, 2017

If you had been asked this time last month, this is the last record you would have expected Aaron Judge to break this season. 

With his ninth-inning strikeout in Wednesday night’s game against the Mets, Judge has now struck out in 33 consecutive games, breaking Adam Dunn’s record for non-pitchers.

Judge’s streak dates back to July 8, just before the All-Star break. Entering Wednesday’s game, he was batting .182 with six home runs and 54 strikeouts in the first 32 games of the streak. He has 18 multi-strikeout games in that span. 

Dunn set the previous mark in 2012, a year in which he led the majors with 222 strikeouts, one shy of Mark Reynolds’s all-time record. Dunn struck out in the first 32 games of the season. The streak could technically be counted as 36 games, since he struck out in the last four games of the 2011 season as well. 

After hitting .329 in the first half, Judge’s July and August slump has dropped his season average to .290. The Yankees have been able to weather the rookie’s struggles at the plate, though, going 18–14 during the streak. 

