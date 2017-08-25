MLB

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Hits 48th and 49th Home Runs of the Season

At this year's home run derby, Aaron Judge put on a show to take the title in Giancarlo Stanton's home stadium. Everyone was quick to crowd judge the new face of baseball—maybe that motivated Stanton just a little bit. 

No matter what his motivation is, Stanton has had an incredible second half of the season. Hit hit two more homers Friday night to extend his league-leading total to 49.

Stanton is batting .305 with 21 bombs since the break. His totals for the season are now .290, 49 home runs, 105 RBis with a .380 on-base percentage, and he's played his way into the MVP conversation. 

