At this year's home run derby, Aaron Judge put on a show to take the title in Giancarlo Stanton's home stadium. Everyone was quick to crowd judge the new face of baseball—maybe that motivated Stanton just a little bit.

No matter what his motivation is, Stanton has had an incredible second half of the season. Hit hit two more homers Friday night to extend his league-leading total to 49.

Giancarlo Stanton is on a HR mission — Here's a look at No. 48 of the season...



He jacked No. 49 after this 😮pic.twitter.com/TtsV57QN0G — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 26, 2017

Stanton is batting .305 with 21 bombs since the break. His totals for the season are now .290, 49 home runs, 105 RBis with a .380 on-base percentage, and he's played his way into the MVP conversation.