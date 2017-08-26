MLB

Three Strikes: Yankees Reinforcements, Cubs Clobbering and Player Nicknames

0:55 | MLB
Baseball Hands Down Suspensions After Yankees-Tigers Brawl

Quickly

  • New York is gearing up for a postseason run, Chicago's bats erupt and we take a look at the worst nicknames of players' weekend.
Jeremy Fuchs
an hour ago

Musings and notes from Saturday in baseball.

Help On the Way

It's been a good news weekend for the Yankees. On Friday, the team got second baseman Starlin Castro back after more than a month on the DL. Castro, who had been dealing with a bum hamstring, went 1 for 5 in a 2-1 loss against Seattle last night. With Castro in and out of the lineup since June, the Yanks have done a good job of withstanding his absence, but Castro is a key part of their lineup. The 27-year-old is batting .306/.340/.470 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs.

On Saturday, the Yankees got Greg Bird back. The first baseman has been out since May with an ankle injury. Bird, who was the star of spring training with eight home runs and a ridiculous .451/.556/1.098, got off to a 6 for 60 start in the regular season before hitting the DL. Ironically, it was Bird that many observers expected to have a breakout year, not Aaron Judge.

Bird went 1-for-2 with two walks in the Yankees's 6-3 win over Seattle on Saturday afternoon. If the Yankees (69-59) can get good productivity out of Bird and Castro, they will be even more dangerous in the postseason. After losing four straight to start August, the Yanks are 12-8 for the rest of the month. With Sonny Gray pitching well, and the return of some offensive punch with Bird and Castro, the Yanks could run into October with some momentum.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here Come the Cubs?

Tommy La Stella has carved out a nice career as a reliable utility player. He can play multiple positions and has a career .263 average. He's a nice bench player.

He's not a power hitter. He entered today's game against the Phillies with three home runs, and seven career dingers. In the Cubs's 17-2 drubbing of the the woeful Phils, La Stella hit two homers and had four RBI. It was the first two-homer game of his career. the Cubs also got two homers from Anthony Rizzo, and bombs from Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist. Pitcher Kyle Hendricks had two hits in the seventh inning, including a two-run double.

Remember how the Cubs started the season off so poorly? Google "Cubs Panic 2017" and you can find a number of articles about how it was all over for the defending champs. Well, the Cubs are 69-59 now. They're solidly in the playoffs. They might not be Dodgers-good (who is?) but they are largely the same team from last year. Counting out the Cubs was so June.

MLB
Miguel Cabrera Suspended Seven Games, Gary Sanchez Four After Yankees–Tigers Brawl

Name Game

This whole nickname thing is nice and all, a good way to show that baseball is fun,  but there should be a limit here, some sort of rule-based system.

But really, Dustin "Laser Show" Pedroia? Really, Jake "Big Fudge" Marisnick? (although big props to Welington "Beef" Castro)

Nicknames are fine, a good way to show some character,  but take a look at most of the nicknames on the list, and they seem like nothing but a weird inside joke. Keep it to nicknames most fans know--otherwise it just seems weird.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters