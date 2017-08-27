These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Philadelphia Phillies turned a triple play Sunday against the Cubs.

The play started with leftfielder Rhys Hoskins making a sliding catch before throwing the ball into the infield to tag out the runners on second and first.

TRIPLE PLAY! Rhys Hoskins is everywhere these days. pic.twitter.com/CNXBzNQWHj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 27, 2017

So Rhys Hoskins becomes the first Phillies LF to start a triple play in 53 years. It happened in this game: https://t.co/OTop38zEdh — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 27, 2017

Phillies records indicate this was the second triple play started by an outfielder since 1925. You never know what you'll see at the yard. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 27, 2017

Hoskins has been big for the Phillies since getting called up early this month. On Saturday he became the fastest player in MLB history to 10 home runs and on Sunday, he hit another home run, giving him 11 in just 18 games. He is the only player in MLB history with double-digit home runs in his first 20 games.