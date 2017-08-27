MLB

Watch: Phillies Outfielder Rhys Hoskins Starts Triple Play

1:28 | MLB
Khadrice Rollins
20 minutes ago

The Philadelphia Phillies turned a triple play Sunday against the Cubs.

The play started with leftfielder Rhys Hoskins making a sliding catch before throwing the ball into the infield to tag out the runners on second and first.

Hoskins has been big for the Phillies since getting called up early this month. On Saturday he became the fastest player in MLB history to 10 home runs and on Sunday, he hit another home run, giving him 11 in just 18 games. He is the only player in MLB history with double-digit home runs in his first 20 games.

