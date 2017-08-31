These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Angels are talking with the Braves about acquiring infielder Brandon Phillips, Jon Heyman of FanRag reports. Phillips is currently deciding whether or not he wants to accept the trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Phillips, 36, is batting .291/.329/.423 with 27 doubles this season.

In his first season with Atlanta, Phillips, who normally plays second base, played third base for the first time in his major league career. His 25 games at third this year are the most he has played at any position besides second in his career.

The Angels already acquired Justin Upton from the Tigers earlier on Thursday. Going into Thursday the trailed the Twins by 1.5 games for the last Wild Card spot.