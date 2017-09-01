MLB

Astros Expect Carlos Correa Back in Lineup Sunday After Six-Week Absence

The Astros expect shortstop Carlos Correa to return to action on Sunday, six weeks after tearing a ligament in his thumb, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Friday

Correa hasn’t played since July 17, when he tore a ligament in his thumb on a swing. He jammed the same thumb against a catcher’s shin guard two weeks earlier. He was expected to be out for six to eight weeks. 

Correa made five rehab appearances and picked up six hits in 19 at-bats. He went 2 for 5 in his last rehab game on Thursday. 

Getting Correa back will help strengthen the Houston roster down the stretch. After staying quiet at the July 31 trade deadline, the Astros made a splash on Thursday by acquiring Justin Verlander from the Tigers. They previously acquired Tyler Clippard from the White Sox and claimed Cameron Maybin off waivers from the Angels. 

With an 11 1/2-game lead over the Angels in the division, the Astros have all but guaranteed a playoff spot. There is still some work to do, though, to lock up home field advantage throughout the American League playoffs. 

