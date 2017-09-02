These are the five best contracts in baseball

Blue Jays righthander Marcus Stroman left Saturday's game in the second inning after the Orioles' Mark Trumbo lined a ball off Stroman's pitching arm.

Statcast measured the exit velocity on Trumbo's ball at 107.5 miles per hour. Stroman immediately went down in front of the mound, writhing in pain as the Blue Jays trainer ran out onto the field. The 26-year-old pitcher exited after Trumbo reached base on the play.

Stroman's in the midst of a career year, having allowed less than three earned runs in four of his last five starts. He began the day with an 11-6 record and a 3.11 ERA.

The Blue Jays do not yet have an update on Stroman's condition.