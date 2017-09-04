MLB

Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

Ruth led the majors in homers in 1926 with 47 but started his age-32 season with only one in his first 10 games. He recovered and ended June with 25, but that total was matched by 24-year-old teammate Lou Gehrig, kickstarting the first real home run race in baseball history. Gehrig ended July one up on Ruth, 35 to 34, and by the end of August it was Ruth 43, Gehrig 41. Both men homered on Sept. 2, with Gehrig going deep twice, leaving the standings at Ruth 44, Gehrig 43.

But starting with the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 6, Gehrig went 19 games without a home run. Ruth during that time hit 12, leaving his newfound rival in the dust and getting him within striking distance of the standard. He matched his mark of 59 by hitting two against the Washington Senators on Sept. 29, leaving him two games to hit one more. The very next day, Ruth went deep against pitcher Tom Zachary, setting a new record for the fourth time since 1919. He had a chance to get to 61 and beyond on the last day of the season but went 0-for-3 on Oct. 1. Regardless, most people thought that record would never be broken. Exactly 34 years later to the day, it was.

Ted Keith

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters