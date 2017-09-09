MLB

Believe it or not, the Dodgers weren't always the juggernaut they would become. Los Angeles was in a three-team battle with Arizona and Colorado during the spring before turning on the accelerators with a stretch of play that hadn't been seen in baseball for more than 100 years. The Dodgers used a pair of double-digit winning streaks (and a nine-game streak) to tear off a 43-7 run, the best 50-game stretch in the majors since the 1912 Giants. By late August, there was talk of the L.A. matching the 1906 Cubs and the 2001 Mariners for the most wins in baseball history, but a complete nosedive has made that question moot.

Still, the Dodgers have maintained a huge edge on the Diamondbacks, who themselves have opened up a comfortable lead for the first wild-card spot on the Rockies, who are trying to hang on to the second wild-card in an increasingly interesting race. The Padres have actually been better than anticipated while the Giants are in the running for the worst record in the majors just one year after making the playoffs and three after winning their third World Series title this decade. At various points this season San Francisco has found itself a staggering 40 games behind its archrivals.

Historical Overview

A trio of expansion teams—the Padres (1969), the Rockies (1993) and the Diamondbacks (1998)—have joined forces with two teams whose rivalry dates back more than 3,000 miles and 125 years, the Dodgers and the Giants. Perhaps not surprisingly, those two franchises have dominated the division, combining for 23 first-place finishes, nine pennants and five World Series titles.

The other three teams have had their moments of glory, too. Arizona, Colorado and San Diego have each reached at least one World Series. The Diamondbacks won it in 2001, just three years after they came into existence and two years after they became the first expansion team to win a division title within their first two years. The Rockies made the playoffs as the wild-card in their third year, 1995, and while they join the Marlins as the only team without a division title, they did win the NL pennant in 2007. As for the Padres, they lost Fall Classics to two of the great teams of the modern era, the 1984 Tigers and the 1998 Yankees, and have not been to the postseason since winning the second of back-to-back NL West crowns in 2006. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Division Titles: 5 (1999, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2011)

Colorado Rockies

Division Titles: 0

Los Angeles Dodgers

Division Titles: 15 (1974, 1977, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1988, 1995, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

San Diego Padres

Division Titles: 5 (1984, 1996, 1998, 2005, 2006)

San Francisco Giants

Division Titles: 8 (1971, 1987, 1989, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2010, 2012)

Standings

Team

W-L, PCt.

GB

E#

ODDS

Dodgers

92-48, .657

99.1%

Diamondbacks

82-58, .586

10

13

0.1%

Rockies

75-65, .536

17

6

0.0%

Padres

63-78, .447

29 1/2

E

0.0%

Giants

55-87, .387

38

E

0.0%
