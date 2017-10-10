Report: Stephen Strasburg 'Declines' Game 4 Start Due to Illness

Strasburg would be pitching on four days' rest. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 10, 2017

With his team down 2-1 to the Cubs in the National League Division Series, Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg declined the opportunity to start Game 4 because of an illness, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale

Tanner Roark was scheduled to start against in Game 4 on Tuesday, but the game was rained out and rescheduled for Wednesday. That gave Strasburg an extra day of rest; Strasburg last pitched on Friday, so he would have been pitching on four days' rest. 

Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced that Roark would start on Wednesday in a press conference shortly after the game was officially postponed. Baker initially said that Strasburg threw a bullpen session on Tuesday, which would have rendered him unable to pitch on Wednesday, but the team later said Baker misspoke and that Strasburg threw the session on Monday. 

Baker also said that Strasburg is feeling under the weather, as are a number of his teammates. Baker hypothesized that the cause of the sudden sicknesses were the change of weather, air conditioning in the hotel and/or mold in the city of Chicago. 

Strasburg threw a gem in Game 1 of the series, surrendering just three hits and one earned run over seven inning. 

First pitch of Game 4 will be at 4:08 p.m. EST on Wednesday. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters