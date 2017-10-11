Indians-Yankees Game 5: ALDS Lineups, Starting Pitchers

Edwin Encarnacion is back in the Indians lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury. 

By Dan Gartland
October 11, 2017

The Indians will get a big bat back in the middle of their lineup for Wednesday’s decisive Game 5 against the Yankees. 

After missing two games with a sprained ankle, designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is batting cleanup for Cleveland on Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona had said Tuesday that he was hopeful Encarnacion would be able to play. That’s good news for the Indians, who struggled offensively without Encarnacion available. Michael Brantley took his place in the lineup and went a combined 1 for 6 with two strikeouts and a walk in Games 3 and 4. The Indians managed just three runs in those two games and were shutout in a 1–0 loss in Game 3. 

The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the Astros in the ALCS, beginning Friday. 

Starting lineups

Indians Yankees
Francisco Lindor – SS Brett Gardner – LF
Jason Kipnis – CF Aaron Judge – RF
Jose Ramirez – 2B Didi Gregorius – SS
Edwin Encarnacion – DH Gary Sanchez – C
Carlos Santana – 1B Greg Bird – 1B
Austin Jackson – LF Starlin Castro – 2B
Jay Bruce – RF Aaron Hicks – CF
Roberto Perez – C Jacoby Ellsbury – DH
Giovanny Urshela – 3B Todd Frazier – 3B

Pitching matchup

CC Sabathia (14–5, 3.69 ERA, 1.271 WHIP) vs. Corey Kluber (18–4, 2.25 ERA, 0.869 WHIP)

​How to watch

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or stream with Fox Sports Go.

