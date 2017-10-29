Report: Nationals to Hire Dave Martinez as Manager

Nationals to reportedly hire Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez as manager

By Scooby Axson
October 29, 2017

The Washington Nationals will hire Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez as its next manager, reports FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

Martinez has been a bench coach since 2008, first starting with the Tampa Bay Rays on Joe Maddon's staff. Martinez followed Maddon to Chicago after he took the Cubs job at the end of the 2014 season.

According to the report, Martinez will be announced as the manager after the completion of the World Series.

Martinez, 53, played in the major leagues 16 years before retiring in 2001.

Martinez will replace Dusty Baker, who was fired after two seasons with the team.

The Nationals won the NL East by 20 games this season, but were ousted in five games in the National League Division Series by the Los Angeles.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters