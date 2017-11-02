Top MLB Free Agents of 2017

Breaking down the list of the best MLB free agents available this winter. 

By Dan Gartland
November 02, 2017

The champagne hasn’t even dried yet in the visitor’s clubhouse at Dodger Stadium but it’s already time to think about next baseball season. 

The Angels wasted no time in announcing they’d agreed to a five-year deal with one of the top bats set to hit the open market, Justin Upton. His signing makes this already underwhelming class a little bit weaker, but there are still plenty of respectable players available. 

MLB Trade Rumors has an exhaustive list of every single player who is or could be a free agent, but let’s just highlight a handful of the notable ones. (They’re listed in no particular order.)

Pitchers

• Yu Darvish

• Jake Arrieta

​• Brandon Morrow

• CC Sabathia

• Andrew Cashner

• Bartolo Colon

• Matt Garza (team option)

• Greg Holland (player option)

• Brandon Kintzler

​• Lance Lynn

• Alex Cobb

Designated hitters

• Jose Bautista

• Carlos Beltran

• Matt Holliday

• Logan Morrison

Infielders

• Eric Hosmer

• Mike Moustakas

• Eduardo Nunez

• Todd Frazier

• Zack Cozart

​• Neil Walker

• Alcides Escobar

• Mitch Moreland

• Jose Reyes

• Brandon Phillips

Outfielders

• J.D. Martinez

• Jay Bruce

• Lorenzo Cain

• Andre Ethier

​• Curtis Granderson

• Austin Jackson

Catchers

• Jonathan Lucroy

• Matt Wieters (player option)

• Alex Avila

• Welington Castillo (player option)

Generational two-way talents

• Shohei Otani (his contract situation is complicated)

More MLB

