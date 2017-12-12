The Yankees have traded third baseman Chase Headley and pitcher Bryan Mitchell to the Padres in exchange for outfielder Jabari Blash, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Joel Sherman of the New York Post first reported Headley and Mitchell were on the move.

Blash has some pop, with 140 homers in eight minor-league seasons. The 28-year-old hit .213 with five homers and a .675 OPS in 61 games last season.

Headley was acquired by New York from San Diego in July 2014 in exchange for Yangervis Solarte and a pitching prospect. Mitchell bounced between starting in Triple A and appearing out of the pen with the Yankees last year and had a 5.79 ERA in 32 2/3 innings.

The move allows the Yankees to shed Headley’s $13 million salary with the goal of staying under the luxury tax line.

The Yankees’ infield could look much different next season. They already traded starting second baseman Starlin Castro (and his $9.9 million salary) to the Marlins in the Giancarlo Stanton deal. Todd Frazier, who forced Headley off of third when he was acquired at the deadline, is a free agent but could be back if the Yankees determine Miguel Andujar isn’t ready to take over the position.

Gleyber Torres, the team’s top prospect, figures to take over at either second or third when he returns from Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing arm. Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes are the other in-house options in the short term.