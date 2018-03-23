Giants starter Madison Bumgarner fractured his left hand after being a hit by a line drive in Friday's Spring Training game against the Royals, the team announced.

Buster Olney of ESPN.com reports Bumgarner will be out six to eight weeks with a broken left pinky.

Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield led off the top of the third inning and hit a come-backer right to Bumgarner, who put both hands up in anticipation of the ball.

After taking the ball off his pitching hand, Bumgarner ran toward the ball and appeared to be trying to throw out Merrifield at first, but instead just picked up the ball with his glove. He was pulled from the game after that.

BREAKING: Madison Bumgarner suffered a fractured left (throwing) hand today after being hit with a line drive on this play, per @hankschulman. pic.twitter.com/K8YNPMyFKf — Stadium (@WatchStadium) March 23, 2018

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star and the 2014 World Series MVP, went 4-9 last season with a 3.32 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 17 games. He missed a large chunk of last season after getting injured while dirtbiking on the team's off day.

The 29-year-old has a career ERA of 3.01 and a 104-71 record. Last season was the first time since he started 18 games in 2010 that he didn't have at least 31 starts for the season.