Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has accepted a 15-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy, the league announced Friday.

In December, Wright was arrested for domestic assault in Tennessee after an argument with his wife Shannon, according to a statement released by the Wright family at the time of the incident. However, his case was retired later that month and it was determined the case will be dropped if he could go 12 months without any additional charges.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement on his office's decision to suspend Wright. Read it below.

My office has completed its investigation into the events leading up to Steven Wright's arrest on the evening of December 8, 2017. Mr. Wright cooperated with the investigation. While it is clear that Mr. Wright regrets what transpired that evening, takes full responsibility for his actions, and has committed himself to the treatment and counseling components of the Policy, I have concluded that Mr. Wright's conduct on December 8th violated the Policy and warrants discipline. In addition to serving a 15-game suspension, Mr. Wright has agreed to speak to other players about what he has learned through this process, and to donate time and money to local organizations aimed at the prevention of, and the treatment of victims of, domestic violence.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Wright is working his way back from right knee surgery, but any potential time he spends on the disabled list would not count toward the suspension.

The righthander appeared in only five games for the Red Sox in 2017 after going 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA and making the All-Star team in 2016.