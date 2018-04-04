Yankees fans showered Giancarlo Stanton with boos in his Bronx debut on Tuesday—and he doesn’t blame them at all.

Stanton, who had two home runs in his Yankees debut in Toronto last week, struck out in all five of his plate appearances during the home opener. After the fourth and fifth K’s, both of which came with runners in scoring position, Yankee fans let Stanton hear it.

More boos for Giancarlo Stanton. This time Michael Kay addresses the Yankees fans booing. pic.twitter.com/8ivtGl327A — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) April 3, 2018

After the game, Stanton conceded that the fans were right to boo him.

“I was awful today,” Stanton told reporters. “You put up a performance like that you should get some boos.”

The fans still went home happy, though, because the Yankee offense powerful even with Stanton’s struggles. Didi Gregorius led the way with eight runs driven in and New York beat the Rays 11–4.