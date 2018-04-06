I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m really glad I work in digital instead of print. This embarrassing error by The Denver Post really drives the point home.

For a story on Coors Field in Friday’s edition, the paper used a big beautiful photo of... Citizen’s Bank Park, home of the Phillies.

Um, that photo isn’t of Coors Field. It’s Citizens Bank Park in Philly. Come on, @denverpost! pic.twitter.com/BEBouNNrA4 — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) April 6, 2018

While the two stadiums do look vaguely similar—they were designed by the same architecture firm—the massive Phillies logo on the scoreboard should have been a dead giveaway.

But that’s what happens when you make staff cuts in this business. People get overloaded with too many responsibilities and mistakes slip through the cracks. In 2012, the Post laid off two-thirds of its copy editors. After a hedge fund bought the paper, another 30 newsroom staffers—one-third of the staff—were laid off. Maybe one of them could have caught the error.