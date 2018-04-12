Aaron Judge broke up Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello's no-hitter with a single in the seventh inning on Thursday night.

Porcello was pitching a no-hitter through six innings. The game entered a rain delay after five innings and lasted almost an hour. Porcello returned to the mound when the game resumed.

Porcello was up to 74 pitches through the sixth inning, recording four strikeouts. Prior to Judge's hit, Giancarlo Stanton was the only Yankees player to reach base off of Porcello when hit by a pitch.

The Red Sox are up 6-0, scoring four runs in the first inning. They added another two runs in the third inning thanks to a double by Jackie Bradley Jr.

Keep up with the game here.