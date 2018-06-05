The Rangers announced Tuesday that they have granted Tim Lincecum his outright release from the team.

Lincecum was on the 60-day disabled list because of a blister on his right middle finger and Tuesday was the last day of his 30-day rehab assignment.

He pitched 12.2 innings of rehab and had a 5.68 ERA in 10 appearances, according to the Dallas Morning News. The team had to either add him to the 40-man roster at the conclusion of his rehab, put him on waivers, send him to the minors or just release him.

The two-time Cy Young winner has not pitched in MLB since 2016, his lone season with the Angels. He went 2-6 that year with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts. In his nine previous seasons with the Giants, he went 108-83 with a 3.61 ERA and he tossed 1,704 strikeouts in 1,643.2 innings.

In his 10 years in the majors, Lincecum won three World Series titles—all with San Francisco—and reached four consecutive All-Star Games from 2008-2011. He won the Cy Young in 2008 and 2009 and led the NL in strikeouts from 2008-2010.