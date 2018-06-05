Rangers Release Tim Lincecum As 30-Day Rehab Assignment Comes to an End

Tim Lincecum was on a 30-day rehab that reached it's conclusion Tuesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 05, 2018

The Rangers announced Tuesday that they have granted Tim Lincecum his outright release from the team.

Lincecum was on the 60-day disabled list because of a blister on his right middle finger and Tuesday was the last day of his 30-day rehab assignment.

He pitched 12.2 innings of rehab and had a 5.68 ERA in 10 appearances, according to the Dallas Morning News. The team had to either add him to the 40-man roster at the conclusion of his rehab, put him on waivers, send him to the minors or just release him.

The two-time Cy Young winner has not pitched in MLB since 2016, his lone season with the Angels. He went 2-6 that year with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts. In his nine previous seasons with the Giants, he went 108-83 with a 3.61 ERA and he tossed 1,704 strikeouts in 1,643.2 innings.

In his 10 years in the majors, Lincecum won three World Series titles—all with San Francisco—and reached four consecutive All-Star Games from 2008-2011. He won the Cy Young in 2008 and 2009 and led the NL in strikeouts from 2008-2010.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)