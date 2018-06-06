Lefthanded pitcher P.J. Conlon dealt with the realities of minor league baseball with a perfect tweet.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Mets in 2015, and called up by the team for his major league debut earlier this season, becoming the first Irish born player since 1945. Conlon was then designated for assignment and the Dodgers claimed him off waivers.

So Conlon sent this out when it happened.

A huge thank you to the Mets organization for everything over the past few years, especially the opportunity to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the Major Leagues. I’m excited for this next chapter with the #Dodgers and can’t wait to get started! — PJ Conlon (@pjconlon29) June 2, 2018

Well Tuesday, less than a week later, his claim from the Dodgers was waived off by the Mets. And Conlon responded brillantly.

Well done, Conlon.