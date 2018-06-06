Baseball Player Sends Out Perfect Tweet in Response to Team Moves

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Mets in 2015, and called up by the team for his major league debut earlier this season.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 06, 2018

Lefthanded pitcher P.J. Conlon dealt with the realities of minor league baseball with a perfect tweet.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Mets in 2015, and called up by the team for his major league debut earlier this season, becoming the first Irish born player since 1945. Conlon was then designated for assignment and the Dodgers claimed him off waivers. 

So Conlon sent this out when it happened. 

Well Tuesday, less than a week later, his claim from the Dodgers was waived off by the Mets. And Conlon responded brillantly. 

Well done, Conlon. 

