Tim Tebow has been named to the Eastern League All-Star team but not, apparently, for his defense.

During Monday night’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs, Red Sox prospect Josh Ockimey blasted an opposite-field shot to deep left, where Tebow was positioned. The former football star had a tough time tracking the ball and an even tougher time judging the carom off the Maine Monster, Portland’s Green Monster replica.

The ball bounced off the wall and came right down on Tebow’s head, allowing Ockimey to reach third base standing up.

Tebow’s fielding may need work but he’s actually having a very good season at the plate. After batting .226 with a .656 OPS in the low minors last season, Tebow has a .266 average and .732 OPS in his first Double A season this year.