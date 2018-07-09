Nationals closer Sean Doolittle and some-hit wonders Smash Mouth have a bit of a history. When the Bay Area band got in a Twitter fight the A’s in 2016, it was the then-Oakland pitcher who stepped in as a mediator. A year later, the band played a not-so-insignificant role in getting Doolittle to propose to his now-wife.

So when Doolittle was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday night, the All Star-caliber tweeter had the perfect way to mark the occasion.

hey @smashmouth guess what — Sean #VoteTrea Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 9, 2018

i’m an all star — Sean #VoteTrea Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 9, 2018

The band also sent a congratulatory tweet to Doolittle, which was not good enough for his wife.

SAY THE THINGGGGGGGG https://t.co/2BpSdiSo7q — Eireann #VoteTrea Dolan (@EireannDolan) July 9, 2018

ok now it’s official https://t.co/aSX7bOUyll — Sean #VoteTrea Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 9, 2018

This is actually Doolittle’s second All-Star selection but his first with the Nationals. The way he marked his first selection in 2014 will probably not surprise you.

Sorry if I didn't respond to your text or tweet, I was jumping up and down on the bed, blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth — Sean #VoteTrea Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 7, 2014

This most recent All-Star nod is especially fulfilling for Doolittle, considering all he’s gone through since his first appearance. Doolittle missed most of the 2015 season and a good chunk of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury. The shoulder continued to bother him last season and he did not reclaim the closer’s role before being traded to the Nationals.