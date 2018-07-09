Sean Doolittle Made Sure to Let His Buddies Smash Mouth Know He Made the All-Star Team

Somebody once told me...

By Dan Gartland
July 09, 2018

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle and some-hit wonders Smash Mouth have a bit of a history. When the Bay Area band got in a Twitter fight the A’s in 2016, it was the then-Oakland pitcher who stepped in as a mediator. A year later, the band played a not-so-insignificant role in getting Doolittle to propose to his now-wife. 

So when Doolittle was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday night, the All Star-caliber tweeter had the perfect way to mark the occasion. 

The band also sent a congratulatory tweet to Doolittle, which was not good enough for his wife. 

This is actually Doolittle’s second All-Star selection but his first with the Nationals. The way he marked his first selection in 2014 will probably not surprise you. 

This most recent All-Star nod is especially fulfilling for Doolittle, considering all he’s gone through since his first appearance. Doolittle missed most of the 2015 season and a good chunk of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury. The shoulder continued to bother him last season and he did not reclaim the closer’s role before being traded to the Nationals. 

