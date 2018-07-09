Somebody once told me...
Nationals closer Sean Doolittle and some-hit wonders Smash Mouth have a bit of a history. When the Bay Area band got in a Twitter fight the A’s in 2016, it was the then-Oakland pitcher who stepped in as a mediator. A year later, the band played a not-so-insignificant role in getting Doolittle to propose to his now-wife.
So when Doolittle was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday night, the All Star-caliber tweeter had the perfect way to mark the occasion.
hey @smashmouth guess what— Sean #VoteTrea Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 9, 2018
i’m an all star— Sean #VoteTrea Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 9, 2018
The band also sent a congratulatory tweet to Doolittle, which was not good enough for his wife.
SAY THE THINGGGGGGGG https://t.co/2BpSdiSo7q— Eireann #VoteTrea Dolan (@EireannDolan) July 9, 2018
ok now it’s official https://t.co/aSX7bOUyll— Sean #VoteTrea Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 9, 2018
This is actually Doolittle’s second All-Star selection but his first with the Nationals. The way he marked his first selection in 2014 will probably not surprise you.
Sorry if I didn't respond to your text or tweet, I was jumping up and down on the bed, blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth— Sean #VoteTrea Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 7, 2014
This most recent All-Star nod is especially fulfilling for Doolittle, considering all he’s gone through since his first appearance. Doolittle missed most of the 2015 season and a good chunk of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury. The shoulder continued to bother him last season and he did not reclaim the closer’s role before being traded to the Nationals.