Tim Tebow is having a fairly decent season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double A affiliate of the Mets—decent enough that he was named to the Eastern League All-Star team. The Mets, meanwhile, are having a very not-decent season, currently fighting tooth and nail with the Marlins to avoid the humiliation of having the worst record in the National League.

So might the Mets consider promoting Tebow to the big leagues? His mom thinks they should.

TMZ caught up with Pamela Tebow at the airport and posed that question.

“I’m not privy to any of that information, so I have absolutely no idea,” she said. “We're partial, so we would vote for him to go up to the majors, but it’s not up to us.”

The great thing about moms is that they always have your back, even if you’re a soon-to-be-31-year-old striking out in 35.6% of your plate appearances at Double A.