Tim Tebow’s Mom Thinks He’s Ready to Be Called Up to the Majors

What a very mom thing to say. 

By Dan Gartland
July 11, 2018

Tim Tebow is having a fairly decent season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double A affiliate of the Mets—decent enough that he was named to the Eastern League All-Star team. The Mets, meanwhile, are having a very not-decent season, currently fighting tooth and nail with the Marlins to avoid the humiliation of having the worst record in the National League.

So might the Mets consider promoting Tebow to the big leagues? His mom thinks they should. 

TMZ caught up with Pamela Tebow at the airport and posed that question

“I’m not privy to any of that information, so I have absolutely no idea,” she said. “We're partial, so we would vote for him to go up to the majors, but it’s not up to us.”

The great thing about moms is that they always have your back, even if you’re a soon-to-be-31-year-old striking out in 35.6% of your plate appearances at Double A. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)