The Montgomery Biscuits, the Double A affiliate of the Rays, will hold a “Millennial Night” on Saturday against the Mississippi Braves. The promotion will feature all the things that have become synonymous with life as a millennial: stagnant wages, a rising cost of living and crushing debt.

Oh wait, sorry. They’re actually going to just be handing out participation trophies and serving avocados at the concession stands.

Want free things without doing much work? Well you're in luck!



Riverwalk Stadium will be Millennial friendly on Saturday, July 21st with a participation ribbon giveaway just for showing up, napping and selfie stations, along with lots of avocados 🥑



🎫: https://t.co/mEfHPEQ6fF pic.twitter.com/jvGKCCenpn — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

The response to the promotion has been less than enthusiastic, though the team is offering free tickets if you actually go down to the stadium to give them a piece of your mind.

How about a Boomer night. When the old ppl leave at the seventh inning stretch, we burn the entire field down. Proceeds from Millennial night will pay for the damage. — Hoss. (@Gamec0cks) July 12, 2018

Offended? Feel free to fight your battles IRL and visit us at Riverwalk Stadium. Any millennials that actually come by during office hours before next Saturday and submits a valid complaint in person to our "Millennial Night Thinktank" may get a free ticket or two! https://t.co/XUNOz29gkO — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

The Biscuits aren’t even the only team pulling the same gimmick this year. The Lexington Legends’ Millennial Night was met with similar hostility in May, while the West Michigan Whitecaps are holding their own Millennial Night later this month. The El Paso Chihuahuas did theirs last season. It’s not just pro ball, either—BYU baseball held a Millennial Night in March. Maybe the Biscuits should have asked America’s most creative generation to come up with a better promotion.