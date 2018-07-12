Montgomery Biscuits Plan ‘Millennial Night’ With Avocados and Selfies

The response to the promotion has been a mixed bag. 

By Dan Gartland
July 12, 2018

The Montgomery Biscuits, the Double A affiliate of the Rays, will hold a “Millennial Night” on Saturday against the Mississippi Braves. The promotion will feature all the things that have become synonymous with life as a millennial: stagnant wages, a rising cost of living and crushing debt

Oh wait, sorry. They’re actually going to just be handing out participation trophies and serving avocados at the concession stands. 

The response to the promotion has been less than enthusiastic, though the team is offering free tickets if you actually go down to the stadium to give them a piece of your mind. 

The Biscuits aren’t even the only team pulling the same gimmick this year. The Lexington Legends’ Millennial Night was met with similar hostility in May, while the West Michigan Whitecaps are holding their own Millennial Night later this month. The El Paso Chihuahuas did theirs last season. It’s not just pro ball, either—BYU baseball held a Millennial Night in March. Maybe the Biscuits should have asked America’s most creative generation to come up with a better promotion. 

