It's the last weekend before the MLB trade deadline and there have already been a ton of deals.

From Cole Hamels to Asdrubal Cabrera to Mike Moustakas, plenty of big names have been traded over the last few days and there's always a chance another top player could be on the move soon.

The Rays are still talking with teams interested in starting pitcher Chris Archer and Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones could be on his way out of Baltimore.

Take a look at all the potential moves that could go down before July 31.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Yankees, Dodgers and Padres are all interested in getting Chris Archer from the Rays. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rays and Padres have discussed a potential trade involving RHP Chris Archer. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Brewers acquired Mike Moustakas from the Royals for RHP Jorge Lopez and outfielder Brett Phillips. (Milwaukee Brewers)

• The Astros acquired RHP Ryan Pressly from the Twins for RHP Jorge Alcala and centerfielder Gilberto Celestino. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Brewers are in serious talks with the Orioles for deal involving second baseman Jonathan Schoop, starter Kevin Gausman or both. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Phillies and Indians are among the teams asking the Rangers about the availability of Joey Gallo. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)

• The Phillies have acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets in exchange for minor league RHP Franklyn Kilome. New York also signed veteran outfielder Austin Jackson and designated Matt den Decker for assignment. (New York Mets)

• The Diamondbacks are "close to acquiring" Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar. (Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes, The Athletic)

• The Mets are engaged in trade discussions with the Brewers over RHP Zack Wheeler and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, but there is "no indication the deal is close." The Diamondbacks are also interested in Cabrera. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Cole Hamels was traded from the Rangers to the Cubs. Texas received RHP Eddie Butler, minor league RHP Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later, while Chicago was also given cash considerations in the deal. (Chicago Cubs)

• The Brewers have interest in pitcher Matt Harvey and are in trade talks with the Reds (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)