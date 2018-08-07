What an excellent use of props.
Baseball men using props to express their displeasure after an ejection is a time-honored tradition, and one independent league player gave us another A+ entry on Monday night.
Brennan Metzger, an outfielder for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association, didn’t like umpire Mike Jarboe’s called third strike and decided to give him a piece of his mind. Metzger launched a string of expletives a mile long—which the field microphone picked up, thankfully—while manager Michael Schlacht held him back.
But Metzger wasn’t done there. He went to the dugout, grabbed a trash can, placed it behind the plate and told Jarboe to “go to your home.”
Someone's got a case of the Mondays... #SCNotTop10 @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/FIhOJyXQbM— F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 7, 2018
It’s like a more mean-spirited version of that scene in Happy Gilmore.