Baseball men using props to express their displeasure after an ejection is a time-honored tradition, and one independent league player gave us another A+ entry on Monday night.

Brennan Metzger, an outfielder for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association, didn’t like umpire Mike Jarboe’s called third strike and decided to give him a piece of his mind. Metzger launched a string of expletives a mile long—which the field microphone picked up, thankfully—while manager Michael Schlacht held him back.

But Metzger wasn’t done there. He went to the dugout, grabbed a trash can, placed it behind the plate and told Jarboe to “go to your home.”

It’s like a more mean-spirited version of that scene in Happy Gilmore.