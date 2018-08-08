Watch: Incensed Manager Gives Third Base Away to Kid In the Stands

It’s the same series that brought us the trash can ejection!

By Dan Gartland
August 08, 2018

American Association umpire Mike Jarboe is having one hell of a week.

One day after a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks player planted a trash can behind home plate and told Jarboe to “go to your home,” he was involved in another prop-aided ejection response. 

Chicago Dogs manager Butch Hobson didn’t like Jarboe’s call at third base in Tuesday’s game and came out to give the ump his two cents. Jarboe didn’t appreciate that, so he sent Hobson to the showers. Well, Hobson responded by taking third base and giving it to a kid in the crowd. 

Hobson (who spent three seasons in the early 90s managing the Red Sox) seemed to have a point with his argument there. I think the runner was out. But Hobson should have realized after the previous night’s shenanigans that Jarboe has a short fuse. 

