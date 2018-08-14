Watch: Acuna Jr. Becomes Youngest Player to Homer in Five Straight Games

With Tuesday's homer, Acuna now has three straight games with a leadoff home run

By Charlotte Carroll
August 14, 2018

The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. became the youngest player in MLB history to hit a home run in five straight games after he swatted one to the seats off the first pitch in Tuesday's game against the Marlins. 

With Tuesday's homer, Acuna now has three straight games with a leadoff home run, including in both games of Monday's doubleheader

Acuna's long ball was followed by a homer run from shortstop Charlie Culberson.

The Braves' modern-era franchise record for consecutive games with a home run is five. The feat has been done eight times, with the last time in 2006 from Brian McCann. 

