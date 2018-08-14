With Tuesday's homer, Acuna now has three straight games with a leadoff home run
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. became the youngest player in MLB history to hit a home run in five straight games after he swatted one to the seats off the first pitch in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
With Tuesday's homer, Acuna now has three straight games with a leadoff home run, including in both games of Monday's doubleheader.
Acuna's long ball was followed by a homer run from shortstop Charlie Culberson.
The Braves' modern-era franchise record for consecutive games with a home run is five. The feat has been done eight times, with the last time in 2006 from Brian McCann.
Others:
Chipper Jones, 2004
Ozzie Virgil, 1987
Jeff Burroughs, 1977
Hank Aaron, 1966
Joe Adcock, 1956
Eddie Miller, 1940
Rogers Hornsby, 1928 pic.twitter.com/BJ76bH34wH
