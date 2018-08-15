The benches cleared in the first inning of Wednesday's game at SunTrust Park, after Marlins starter Jose Ureña hit Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with his first pitch of the night.

Acuna Jr. was hit in the left elbow and clearly in pain as he walked away from the plate. Braves manager Brian Snitker and players walked onto the field, angry over the pitch. Members from both teams began emptying out of the dugouts and a brawl quickly erupted. While players and coaches from both sides were arguing, Acuna Jr. squatted in the grass as a trainer tended to him.

Benches clear in Marlins-Braves after José Ureña hits Ronald Acuña Jr. in 1st inning.



Acuña Jr. (5 straight games with HR, 3 straight with leadoff HR) exits in 2nd inning. pic.twitter.com/V2aSu97YEX — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2018

Once the brawl ended, Acuna made his way to first base and threw his shin guard in Ureña's direction. The benches cleared again, but no punches were thrown. Snitker and Ureña were then ejected from the game and Elieser Hernandez entered in Ureña's place.

Acuna, who stayed in the game to run the bases, later exited while warming up before the second inning.

The Braves' slugger previously homered in five straight games, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to reach the feat. Acuna's last three dingers were leadoff home runs, including in both games of Monday's doubleheader.

Since Acuna's only plate appearance resulted in him being hit by a pitch, his home run streak will still be active when he plays in his next game, per MLB rules.