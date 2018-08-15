Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. Drilled by Jose Urena's First Pitch, Exits in 2nd Inning

Screenshot/Twitter

Marlins pitcher Jose Ureña hit Acuna in the left elbow with his first pitch of the game.

By Jenna West
August 15, 2018

The benches cleared in the first inning of Wednesday's game at SunTrust Park, after Marlins starter Jose Ureña hit Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with his first pitch of the night.

Acuna Jr. was hit in the left elbow and clearly in pain as he walked away from the plate. Braves manager Brian Snitker and players walked onto the field, angry over the pitch. Members from both teams began emptying out of the dugouts and a brawl quickly erupted. While players and coaches from both sides were arguing, Acuna Jr. squatted in the grass as a trainer tended to him.

Once the brawl ended, Acuna made his way to first base and threw his shin guard in Ureña's direction. The benches cleared again, but no punches were thrown. Snitker and Ureña were then ejected from the game and Elieser Hernandez entered in Ureña's place.

Acuna, who stayed in the game to run the bases, later exited while warming up before the second inning.

The Braves' slugger previously homered in five straight games, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to reach the feat. Acuna's last three dingers were leadoff home runs, including in both games of Monday's doubleheader.

Since Acuna's only plate appearance resulted in him being hit by a pitch, his home run streak will still be active when he plays in his next game, per MLB rules.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)