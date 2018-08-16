Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was handed a two-game suspension and undisclosed fine Thursday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Giants on Tuesday, according to MLB.com.

Giants catcher Nick Hundley, who was also at the center of the fracas, was fined but not suspended.

During the seventh inning of Tuesday's contest at Dodger Stadium, Puig engaged in a shoving match with Hundley after fouling off a pitch. Puig appeared frustrated with himself, slapping his bat before returning to the batter's box. As he did so, Puig and Hundley exchanged words, which led to both players shoving each other and then both clubs' benches clearing.

Both Puig and Hundley were ejected from the game.

Unless he chooses to appeal, Puig's supsension is scheduled to start on Friday, when the Dodgers play the Mariners in Seattle.

The Giants won two out of three games over the Dodgers this week, preventing Los Angeles from taking over first place in the National League West. Entering Thursday, the Diamondbacks held the division lead over the Rockies and Dodgers, who both trailed by 1 1/2 games. The Giants stood 5 1/2 games back.