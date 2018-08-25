Angels outfielder Mike Trout made a last-minute tweak to his Players' Weekend uniform, donning "A. Cox" on the back of his jersey to honor his late brother-in-law, Aaron Cox, on Friday night. Originally, he was expected to use the nickname "KIIIIID."

Cox died on Aug. 15 at 24 years old. He was drafted by the Angels in 2015, and spent three seasons as a reliever in the club's minor-league system. Trout and his wife, Jessica, described Cox as a "phenomenal human being" in a statement following his passing.

The Angels held a moment of silence in Cox's honor prior to Friday's contest against the Astros.

Trout, who appeared in a game for the first time since suffering a wrist injury on Aug. 1, went beyond using his nameplate to honor Cox. During his first at-bat Friday, he lined a triple off Houston starter Dallas Kuechel.