Elon Musk’s Employees Posed as Ordinary Citizens at His Dodger Stadium Community Meeting

At least two of Elon Musk’s Space X employees were at Dodger Stadium to pump up his proposed “Dugout Loop.”

By Dan Gartland
August 29, 2018

A small number of Los Angeles residents showed up at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night for a public hearing about billionaire futurist Elon Musk’s proposed solution to Dodgers fans’ traffic woes. At least two of the people who spoke in favor of the project didn’t let on that they work for Musk. 

Musk announced plans earlier this month for a new form of public transit that would take people 3.6 miles from a Los Angeles Metro stop to Dodger Stadium in about four minutes for the price of just $1. The plans don’t include an estimate date of completion or even an estimated date for the start of construction but hey, those are just minor details. I’m sure the thing that looks like it was stolen from a scrapped sci-fi screenplay will be really easy to build. 

Musk’s Boring Company (the firm’s actual name) announced Tuesday morning that a public hearing would held that evening at the ballpark. On such short notice, only a few dozen people were in attendance. 

Twitter user @erinscafe documented the meeting in detail in a tweet thread. She also noticed that two of the people who spoke up in support of the project (and were later interviewed by CBS Los Angeles) happened to be employees of Musk’s Space X. 

That’s definitely a great sign of immense public support for your massive project!

