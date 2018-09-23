Aaron Boone: Yankees' Didi Gregorius May Be Out for Year After Injuring Wrist

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters he wasn't sure if his shortstopwould return this season after injuring his wrist on a game-winning slide at home.

By Kaelen Jones
September 23, 2018

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius could potentially miss the remainder of the season after suffering a right wrist injury, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday. Gregorius underwent an MRI that received a small cartilage tear, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The 28-year-old received a cortisone injection for the injury.

Gregorius sustained the injury while sliding head-first into home plate against the Orioles on Saturday night. Gregorius raced all the way from first base to score on Aaron Hicks's walk-off double, a play that clinched New York a spot in the American League Wild Card game.

Gregorius expressed a desire to play in the AL Wild Card game, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3. He told reporters that he has movement in the injured area, and that a decision will likely come when the game is played.

Gregorius is batting .268 with 27 home runs, 86 RBIs and 10 stolen bases this season. He was activated earlier this month after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left heel contusion.

Adeiny Hechavarria, who the Yankees acquired in a trade with the Pirates earlier this season, is listed as New York's backup shortstop.

