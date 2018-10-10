MLB Reliever Brad Ziegler Retires After 11 Seasons

Brad Ziegler tweeted a statement announcing his decision to hang up the cleats this offseason.  

By Will Ragatz
October 10, 2018

Diamondbacks reliever Brad Ziegler is retiring from MLB, he announced in a lengthy statement on Twitter on Wednesday, his 39th birthday.

Ziegler spent 11 years in the major leagues, compiling 105 saves and a 2.75 ERA in 717.1 innings out of the bullpen. He spent parts of seven seasons with the D-backs, and retires as Arizona's franchise leader in wins, appearances and innings pitched as a reliever.

Ziegler finished eighth in 2008 Rookie of the Year voting with the Athletics, and also spent time with the Red Sox and Marlins. He appeared in the postseason with Arizona in 2011 and Boston in 2016.

As detailed in his statement, Ziegler took a long road to beginning his MLB career. The Phillies drafted him out of Southwest Missouri State in the 20th round of the 2003 draft, but he was released after pitching just six professional innings. He spent time playing independent ball before having his contract purchased by the Athletics. In Oakland's minor league system, Ziegler converted to pitching the extreme sidearm style known as submarining. He was called up in 2008 as a 28-year-old, began his career with 39 scoreless innings, and was never sent back to the minors.

Ziegler, a Missouri resident and father of two, was set to become a free agent this winter.


 

