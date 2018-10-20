The Boston Red Sox have secured their spot in the 2018 World Series.

Boston punched its ticket in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series as starter David Price recorded his first postseason win. The victory came one night after a dramatic game that included a controversial fan interference call and a stunning ninth inning diving catch from outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

This season the Red Sox return to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2013.

So how many times have the Red Sox won the World Series?

Boston has eight World Series titles. After winning their first championship in 1903 and second in 1912, star slugger Babe Ruth arrived in Boston in 1914. Ruth helped the Red Sox win three titles in 1915, 1916 and 1918 before he was traded to the rival New York Yankees in 1919.

After an 86-year old Curse of the Bambino hung over the Red Sox, Boston finally won another championship in 2004 by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Red Sox won their second World Series in four years by sweeping the Colorado Rockies in 2007.

St. Louis and Boston met up again in the 2013 World Series. The Red Sox won the Fall Classic in six games, marking the first World Series title clinched at Fenway Park since 1918.