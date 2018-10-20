Chris Sale was only joking.

When the Red Sox pitcher spoke with media Saturday for the first time since being hospitalized with a stomach ailment, the southpaw told reporters the cause was ... a belly ring.

“I had an irritation from a belly-button ring that I kind of constantly was pulling in and out,’’ Sale said. “It caused an irritation, a rash down there, so I had to take care of that. The doctors and nurses at MGH [Massachusetts General Hospital] were awesome. Things happen. You handle them. And keep moving forward.’’

It's normal for baseball reporters to be in the clubhouse as players are changing into and out of uniform, leaving chance some have seen Sale shirtless and could see if he does have a belly ring. But somehow, he craftily and cunningly convinced some media into thinking his charade was true.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Sale "never cracked a smile. Never winked. Nothing. He looked dead serious."

An anonymous Red Sox player told Nightengale that Sale had explained he was going to tell media the belly ring was culprit for his ailment. "But I didn't believe him," he said.

So not only did Sale fool some within sports media, but he even tricked some of his teammates who were in on the joke. Seems like his jokes are as deceiving as his slider.