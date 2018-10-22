Red Sox manager Alex Cora is the first Puerto Rican manager to lead his team to the World Series.

On Tuesday, Boston will host the Dodgers in Game 1 as it looks to capture its ninth World Series in franchise history.

Prior to the start of the series, Cora talked about just what it means for him to represent Puerto Rico, particularly in the extended aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The first-year manager talked about the connection Puerto Ricans have to the other Puerto Ricans across MLB and just how much it means for him to be able to represnt the island and receive so much love and admiration for doing so.

"I'm proud to represent Puerto Ricans all around the world...As a country, we've done an outstanding job of fighting."



Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the resiliency of Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria



The Red Sox and Dodgers face off at 8:09 p.m. ET on Tuesday.