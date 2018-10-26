The Boston Red Sox reportedly claim that they caught the Los Angeles Dodgers stealing and relaying signs from second base to batters during Game 2 of the World Series, according to Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.

The incident that prompted speculation occurred during the fourth inning of the contest when Los Angeles shortstop Manny Machado was on second base as Boston southpaw David Price faced Yasiel Puig. Puig, who hit .209 against left-handed pitching during the regular season, knocked an RBI single off Price to score Machado.

Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie told Bleacher Report that he wish that he wishes he'd spoken to Price ahead of the at-bat "because I saw the whole thing" unfold the at-bat prior to Puig with Kike Hernandez.

Miller explains that as Price settled on the mound, Machado would place his hands on his hips, then prior to each pitch motion by touching his helmet with either his right or left hand, touching and pulling his jersey, and grabbing the groin area of his pants. When Price struck out Hernandez however, LeVangie decided to remain in the dugout.

"Was it a little exaggerated? Yeah, maybe, but I saw the whole thing," LeVangie said. "I had told [Boston manager] Alex [Cora] I wanted to go [to the mound] before the Puig at-bat because I wanted to talk about some things.

"But when a guy gets a big punchout in that situation and a coach comes out to take a visit... I didn't want to f--k with the momentum there because David got a huge strikeout."

LeVangie finally spoke with Price and Boston catcher Christian Vazquez after Puig's hit. He suggested to Miller that the conversation surrounded the Dodgers stealing signs.

The Red Sox would go on to win Wednesday's game 4-2 to take a 2-0 lead on the Dodgers in the World Series. Price went on to throw six innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks to go with five strikeouts.