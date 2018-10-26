Hours after the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series, outfielder Mookie Betts and his cousin were identified making a late-night food delivery to a few homeless people near Boston Public Library around 1:45 am. ET in 30-degree weather, according to a recent story from WEEI Sports Radio.

According to Mike Winter, Betts and his cousin used a shopping cart to hand out about 10 trays of food. Former Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni shared a photo documenting the effort.

Little birdie told me an amazing story. This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/4Ox7O0edo4 — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 25, 2018

"You see a lot of celebrities do stuff for recognition but the fact was he was trying to stay totally on the down-low," Winter told WEEI. "He wasn’t out looking for any recognition all. A lot of people are looking for a pat on the back and he wasn’t looking for that whatsoever. He was incognito just trying to do good.

"Nowadays people do stuff because they want recognition. He didn’t even want recognition. He wasn’t being followed by cameras like people do on Instagram. This is just him being himself."

It is not the first time Betts has aided the homeless in Boston. In October 2015, he and teammate Blake Swihart mentioned how they both gave out pizza to homeless people they had encountered. They both had two home-run nights after doing so.

Betts and the Red Sox flew out out to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in Friday's World Series Game 3.