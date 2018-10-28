The World Series continues in Los Angeles as the Dodgers host the Red Sox in Game 5 on Sunday.

Boston is one game away from winning the championship after defeating Los Angeles behind 9-6 result in Game 4 on Saturday night.

The Dodgers had jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the sixth thanks to a three-run homer from outfielder Yasiel Puig. However, as Los Angeles starter Rich Hill gave way to the bullpen, the Red Sox rallied. Home runs from Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce evened the score at four runs apiece in the eighth inning, then Boston tallied five more runs in the ninth en route to picking up the win.

In Game 5, the Dodgers will hand the ball to three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. In his Game 1 start, Kershaw allowed five runs on seven hits across four innings. The Red Sox will counter on Sunday with lefthander David Price, who tossed 6 2/3 innings when he faced the Los Angeles lineup in Game 2.

Game 5 will be broadcast on FOX. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here's all you need to know about the 2018 World Series, including start times, pitching staffs and projected lineups.

Game schedule:

Game 1: Red Sox def. Dodgers 8-4

Game 2: Red Sox def. Dodgers 4-2

Game 3: Dodgers def. Red Sox 3-2 (F/18)

Game 4: Red Sox def. Dodgers 9-6

Game 5: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers – Sun., Oct. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – Tues., Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – Wed., Oct. 31, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5 starting pitchers:

David Price (Red Sox) vs. Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)

Game 5 Starting Lineups:

Red Sox lineup:

1. Mookie Betts, CF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. Steve Pearce, 1B

4. J.D. Martinez, RF

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Brock Holt, 2B

7. Rafael Devers, 3B

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. David Price, SP

Dodgers lineup:

1. David Freese, 1B

2. Enrique Hernandez, 2B

3. Justin Turner, 3B

4. Manny Machado, SS

5. Cody Bellinger, CF

6. Yasiel Puig, RF

7. Chris Taylor, 2B

8. Austin Barnes, C

9. Clayton Kershaw, SP

(All projected lineups from MLB.com)