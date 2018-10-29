Alex Cora wants to take the World Series trophy to Puerto Rico.

After his Boston Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5–1 in Game 5 to clinch the title, Cora said the next thing he hoped to do was take the trophy to his home island.

"The next thing I'm going to ask ownership is if we can take this trophy to my island," Cora said. "That would be great."

Cora is the first Puerto Rican manager to lead his team to and win the World Series. Prior to the start of the Fall Classic, Cora spoke about what it meant for him to represent Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Cora said he imagined his home town "going crazy" after the Red Sox's World Series win.

"I think [Boston] is going as crazy as Puerto Rico right now," Cora said. "I cannot even imagine what is going on in Boston, I cannot even imagine what is going on in my island. This is for you guys."

