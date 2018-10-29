When Is the Boston Red Sox World Series Championship Parade?

Find out when the Red Sox World Series championship parade will be.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 29, 2018

After winning the World Series on Sunday, the Red Sox will begin planning the celebration that's sure to feature duck boats as in years past.

Boston beat Los Angeles 5–1 on Sunday, ending the series in five games thanks to a strong performance from pitcher David Price.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said the parade will be Wednesday at 11 a.m., according to Patch. A parade route has not yet been announced.

Make sure to get SI's Red Sox 2018 World Series commemorative package and your championship gear to celebrate.

It's Boston's fourth World Series in 15 years after winning in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

Fans have already been celebrating in Boston, spilling onto the streets after the game.

