There are few better ways to commemorate a sports championship than raising a toast in its honor, and Samuel Adams Brewery has a plan to make those celebrating the Red Sox' World Series triumph extra special.

Samuel Adams, which became the official beer of the Red Sox this season, will release "Damage Done Double IPA" on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET, according to the Boston Globe. The beverage's name takes after the team's postseason slogan, #DoDamage.

Damage Done, which is a double New England IPA, will be made available at the Jamaica Plain-based brewery on tap and in crowlers for $16, but only until the end of the week. Koozies and posters commemorating the Red Sox' ninth title will also be made available.

“As the official beer of the Red Sox, the best way we could think to cheer on our team throughout the season was to shout at the TV with a beer in hand,” Samuel Adams told Boston.com in a statement. “When the team kept winning, of course we were hopeful for a championship win, but didn’t wanted to jinx it! In anticipation of the post-season, we decided to brew a Double New England IPA to commemorate the team in hopes we’d make it all the way. ... We look forward to seeing fans at the tap room tomorrow to toast to the Red Sox with us before the parade on Wednesday.”

Damage Done won't be the first Red Sox-inspired drink that Samuel Adams has released this year. In September, Red Seat IPA was released to honor former player Ted Williams's 502-foot homer hit into the Fenway bleachers in 1946.

Just as the Red Sox have enjoyed trolling their rival Yankees this postseason, in October, Samuel Adams won a bet with Brooklyn Brewery, which led to the New-York based company releasing a drink called "This Sox Pale Lager."